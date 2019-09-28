Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Grows By 6.7%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,084. Talos Energy has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

