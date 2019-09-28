Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Declines By 14.4%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.