Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Decreases By 9.8%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

USAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

