Sidoti Cuts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $49.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 270,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

