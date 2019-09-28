Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,829. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.