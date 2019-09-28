Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $24,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 368,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,656. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

