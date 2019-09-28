SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $5.71. 386,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

