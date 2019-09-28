Simon Holden Purchases 12,500 Shares of Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd (LON:MERI) Stock

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd (LON:MERI) insider Simon Holden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Shares of MERI opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.99 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.71.

