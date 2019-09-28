SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post $111.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.30 million and the highest is $113.75 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $128.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $454.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $502.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.42 million, with estimates ranging from $447.95 million to $491.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

