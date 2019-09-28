SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 295,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.31. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Several analysts have commented on SKM shares. ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

