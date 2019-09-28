SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,720,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,544,388 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SLM were worth $191,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SLM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SLM by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

