Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SMAR opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $295,650.00. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,816 shares of company stock worth $31,241,930. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,716 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $99,384,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

