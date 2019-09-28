Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $23,631,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

