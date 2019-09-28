SnapCoin Hits Market Cap of $443,877.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $443,877.00 and $33,887.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.52 or 0.05397570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015517 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

