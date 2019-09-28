Soma Equity Partners LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 9.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $123,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New York Times by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in New York Times by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in New York Times by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.68. 30,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.20. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

