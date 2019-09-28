Soma Equity Partners LP Buys New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soma Equity Partners LP owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

UBER stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 6,832,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.