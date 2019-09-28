Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,211,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 605,850 shares.The stock last traded at $56.96 and had previously closed at $56.95.

BID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,956.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,583,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,308,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter worth approximately $195,770,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,599,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,177,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 1,492.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 977,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 916,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

