S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of SPGI opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,516,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,336,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

