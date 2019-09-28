SpaceChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $48,598.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000153 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

