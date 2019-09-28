Spitfire Capital LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Spitfire Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 5.2% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spitfire Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. 45,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,185. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

