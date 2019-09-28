Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up to $58.51

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.98, but opened at $58.51. Square shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 15,895,187 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Square alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.