Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 1,182,000 Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of McDermott International worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McDermott International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 956,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 245,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of MDR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 392,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,001,956. The stock has a market cap of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. McDermott International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.