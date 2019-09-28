Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

