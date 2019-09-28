Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSFN. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,068,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Stewardship Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. Stewardship Financial has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

