Storeum (STO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $502,028.00 and $555.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Storeum has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006947 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000463 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000608 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,982,465 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

