Strategy Capital LLC Has $24.55 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 10.4% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Twilio worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Twilio by 21.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 78.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,845. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $3,021,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,557,709. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

