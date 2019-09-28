Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.28 ($86.37).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.85 ($78.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -477.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.42.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

