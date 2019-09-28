Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $257,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

