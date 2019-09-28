Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $128,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,456. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

