Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $47,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.61. 945,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,695. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

