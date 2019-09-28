Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.36 ($17.86).

SZU opened at €14.01 ($16.29) on Friday. Suedzucker has a one year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a one year high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.60 and its 200-day moving average is €13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

