Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

