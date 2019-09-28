Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $397.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.92. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

