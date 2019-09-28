Summit Global Investments Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 632,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

