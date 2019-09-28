Summit Global Investments Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 481,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. 402,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $1.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

