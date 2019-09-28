Summit Global Investments Sells 4,188 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 696.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 9,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,344. Hercules Capital Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

