Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

INN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE:INN opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

