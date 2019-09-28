Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $30,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,614 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,427.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 328,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

