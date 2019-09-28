Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Down 50.1% in September

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Cowen started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.11. 893,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,350. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.