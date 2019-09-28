SuperCoin Reaches Market Cap of $47,191.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a market cap of $47,191.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,768,164 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

