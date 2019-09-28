sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00012088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 2,802,314 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

