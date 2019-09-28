Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,094,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,538,000 after purchasing an additional 490,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $15.95 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

