Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in TELUS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 140.2% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 100.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

