Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 42,475 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,067. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

