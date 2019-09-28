Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CZZ traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CZZ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

