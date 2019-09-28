Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 538,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 455,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE SNP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.5295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

