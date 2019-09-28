Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 1,629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mercury General stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

