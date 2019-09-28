Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.