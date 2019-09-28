Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $735,000 Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,608 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,679,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,692,000 after purchasing an additional 826,841 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,196,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 224,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 321,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,933. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.