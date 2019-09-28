Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 351.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

